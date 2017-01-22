The Fata reforms is a much needed step taken by the government. Fata has always been neglected by the government. The region doesn’t have a proper education system and courts. People of Fata had suffered the most under military operations.

Now, the Fata reform committee aims for the progress and prosperity of the region. Under the proposed plan of the committee, the superior courts’ jurisdiction would be extended to Fata and the region would merge with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is hoped that this initiative will help improve the condition of the region’s health and education sectors. People of Fata might get to see transformation in the region and enjoy the facilities that the rest of the provinces have been enjoying from a long time.

Shaiza Javaid Rana

Islamabad

