DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man shot dead his father and injured two passers-by in Darazinda, Frontier Region (FR) DI Khan, on Saturday, official sources said.

Rahimdad, after exchanging harsh words, alleged fired at his father Gul Dad, killing him on the spot while two passers-by, whose identity could not be ascertained, received bullet injuries.

The body and the injured were taken to a hospital where condition of the injured was stated to be stable.

