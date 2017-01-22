Print Story
Son kills father in DI Khan
January 22, 2017
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man shot dead his father and injured two passers-by in Darazinda, Frontier Region (FR) DI Khan, on Saturday, official sources said.
Rahimdad, after exchanging harsh words, alleged fired at his father Gul Dad, killing him on the spot while two passers-by, whose identity could not be ascertained, received bullet injuries.
The body and the injured were taken to a hospital where condition of the injured was stated to be stable.