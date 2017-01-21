KSA envoy meets Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that Pakistan Army held the defence of Saudi Arabia at par with Pakistan’s defence. He expressed these views during his meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Abdullah Marzouk Al Zahrani who on Friday called on the army chief here at the GHQ. The issues of bilateral relations, including defence and training cooperation, remained the focus of the discussion, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said. The COAS reassured the ambassador that the Pakistan Army held the defence of KSA at par with its own.

