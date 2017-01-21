MARDAN: The protest of the Academic Staff Association at the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) continued here on the third day on Friday against the alleged violation of merit and corruption of the vice-chancellor.

Holding placards and banners, the employees staged protest camp on the campus. They paraded the university premises and boycotted classes.Speaking on the occasion, Academic Staff Association President Dr Mohammad Humayun Khan and General Secretary Badshah Islam alleged that a particular group had hijacked the university for the last eight years and undermined it for promoting it for achieving its vested interests.

They accused Vice-Chancellor Dr Ihsan Ali of violating merit and committing corruption.They asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor, who is chancellor of public sector universities in the province, to order a probe into the state of affairs of the university and remove the incumbent vice-chancellor from his post until the completion of the inquiry against him.

