Interpol opens war against wildlife crimesJanuary 21, 2017Print : World
LYON: International police body Interpol announced a new project on Friday that will identify and dismantle origanised crime networks between Africa and Asia that have devastated wildlife and made ivory a sought-after luxury.
Interpol, headquartered in the eastern French city of Lyon, said the initiative will focus on providing increased resources to countries linked to the illegal wildlife trade -- especially as it relates to ivory, rhino horns and Asian big cats.
Elephant and rhinoceros, known as the ‘charismatic’ species, are often the poster children for the anti-poaching movement, tending to draw the most attention.
Interpol will also focus on other criminal activities linked to environmental crimes, including corruption, money laundering and firearms trafficking.
A June 2016 report by Interpol and the United Nations Environmental Programme found that environmental crimes were now worth up to $258 billion from $213 billion per year.