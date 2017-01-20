LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Thursday arrested an official of NGO on charges of misappropriation of funds of the NGO.

Babu Abdul Qayyum, chief of staff of an NGO, was arrested for embezzlement of Rs 48.621 million approximately in connivance with two other accused, the general secretary, Haroon Michael Yousaf and finance secretary, Sameer Ilyas, of the NGO. He is co-accused in.

According to a NAB spokesman, the NGO used to receive aid for welfare activities in Pakistan from Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) through Pan Asia Cooperation Society (PACS).

