KARACHI: The second edition of Movenpick Hotel Tennis Tournament started here on Thursday.

Movenpick Hotel Karachi General Manager Mirza Mansoor said on the occasion that there were good tennis players, not only in Karachi but across Pakistan, who had not been given a platform to showcase their skills.

“I think such sports tournaments are necessary. The players are certainly in need of a platform to exhibit their talent,” Mansoor added.

“The hotel will provide its tennis court located in its Fitness and Wellness Centre as a platform for all the tennis lovers to come and play. The matches are properly segregated in singles, doubles and veterans,” he added.

