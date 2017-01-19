MULTAN: Commissioner Asadullah Khan Wednesday said the metro bus development work is complete and ready for inauguration.Addressing a media briefing at a metro bus station Chungi No 9, the commissioner said the metro bus service would provide jobs to 2,600 people and 95,000 commuters would travel on the metro buses daily.

He said the administration was fully prepared for the inauguration of the project.He said Multan metro bus project would prove a milestone in the progress and development of Multan. He said the project would benefit to the whole south Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha said the whole paper work has been completed for the inauguration and committees have been constituted in this regard and the administration was waiting signal from the government.

Earlier, Metro Bus Technical Advisor Engineer Sabir Khan Sadozai told reporters that Rs 28.8 billion were spent on 18.5 kilometer long route and Rs 4.23 billion were paid to the project affectees.

He said the whole project was divided into nine packages that include construction of track, purchasing public property and payment to affected people, purchase of elevators and escalators, construction of bus depot and command and control centre, purchase of street lights and metro stations' doors.

He said Rs 350.6 million were paid to different departments for beautification and provision services on metro routes.Sadozai said initially 35 buses would be run on metro route. He said elevators, escalators, generators, expansion system, joints and launching pads have been imported from Europe.

The most congested road of Hafiz Jamaal has been widened to 35 to 100 feet. To a query, he said physical life of the project is 50 years but its life can be extended upto 100 years through its timely maintenance.

