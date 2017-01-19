Islamabad

A four-member delegation of academicians from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday visited the International Islamic University (IIU) and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The delegation was headed by former Saudi minister Ali Bin Ibrahim Al-Namla, who is a professor of Information and Library Sciences at the Imam Muhammad Ibn-e-Saud University, Riyadh.

He was accompanied by professors, head of departments and faculty members of various Saudi universities including Dr. Ali Bin Abdulah Al-Ataibi, Dr. Abdurrehman bin Jameel Qsas and Dr. Saleh Bin Abdullah Al-Ghamdi. In the meeting, both sides agreed to have detailed sessions on the needs of Muslim world and higher education.

The delegation was received by IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiwesh along with Vices Presidents, Deans, DG and Directors. They were given a detailed briefing about IIUI through a documentary, while various relevant officials shed light on the disciplines and aspects being covered by the university.

Dr. Ali said the university had been achieving the goals with a meaningful pace and its atmosphere of contemporary education with a blend of Islamic teachings was a much needed step which he said all universities of Muslim world should follow. He said the visit was to have an introduction about the university and cooperation will soon start bilaterally.

Dr. Masoom said on the occasion that the IIU’s collaboration with Saudi educational institutions were found really positive and support of varsity’s Pro-Chancellor Dr. Sulaiman Abdullah Aba Al-Khail was a great source of development of the university. He hailed the Saudi government for taking meaningful steps for improvement in educational standards.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh earlier welcomed the guests and apprised them about the role of university, its achievements and its future plans. He also told the delegation about university’s linkages to the various universities across the globe.

Later, the delegation also visited Sulaiman Bin Abdullah Aba Al-Khail – Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Science at the Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences, while it also visited the Faisal Masjid.

