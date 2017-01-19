LAHORE

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said on the basis of a comprehensive policy, PU would be brought among top 500 universities of the world and it would play role in improving country’s economy.

He was addressing a media briefing at university club on Wednesday. Dr Nasir said he wanted international recognition of the university and raise productivity.

He said the university had taken strong notice of the Hostel No 1 incident and the impression of giving free hand to any student organisation was incorrect.

He said merit would be ensured and transparency would be observed in all the decisions and mechanisms. He said the administration would focus on decentralisation of power and academic units would be empowered to take decisions.

The VC said there would be responsibility with accountability and those who would be given responsibility would be accountable to their actions. He said that performance based incentives would be provided to the teachers and employees.

Addressing the press conference, Dr Zafar Mueen said key performance indicators (KPIs) would be developed for monitoring performance which will be communicated to all units.

He said that under the supervision of the vice chancellor, assessment surveys would be conducted at the end of every academic year to audit performance of each academic unit.

He vowed that administration, finance and academics sectors of the university would be improved.

He said the administration would ensure that teachers impart quality education to the students for increasing their productivity and polish their talent.

He said quality enhancement cell would be strengthened for this purpose. He said the administration would also pay special attention to the character building of students and curriculum would be revised according to the needs of modern age.

He said the problems of students would be solved at their doorsteps. He said the administration would maintain peaceful environment on campus and stern security measures would be taken to ensure security of the university population.

date sheets: Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheets of MA/MSc Part-II supplementary examination 2016 and BS (4-year programme) 3rd semester examination 2017. Detailed date sheets are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

