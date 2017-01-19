LAHORE

Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German company to use rain for laboratories, cleanliness and gardening purpose after its filtration through a plant.

In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony regarding the project titled “Rainwater Harvesting and Advance Technologies” was held at seminar room of the college in which PU VC Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, Fritz Poerschke from Germany, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Giving a briefing regarding high-tech filtration machine recently set up at the college, Fritz said after processing of the rainwater though machine, the water could be stored for 8-10 months.

