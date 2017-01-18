Islamabad

The residents of Union Council (UC-39) have demanded of the concerned authorities to resolve their basic issues like availability of graveyard, upgradation of sewage and clean drinking water, construction of roads and installation of streetlights.

Malik Ayub, a resident of the union council, said land award for G-12 sector was awarded in 1985 but no payment was given to the residents due to which they are running from pillar to post to get justice from the government.

Various areas fall in this union council including residential sectors G-11, G-12, G-13, F-12, F-13, F-14, E-12, E-13, E-14 where provision of clean drinking water is one of the most important issues that needs attention of the concerned authorities.

Aziz Khan, another resident, said Capital Development Authority (CDA) does not issue no-objection certificate (NOC) due to which the residents are still not able to enjoy the gas facility, adding "The service road in Sector G-12 is in poor condition and problem of graveyard is also yet to be resolved."

Councillor Raziq Khan said they are putting in their best efforts to resolve the issues of the residents but lack of funds is one of the major reasons that are affecting their performance.

UC-39 Chairman Malik Sajid said the issue of graveyard has been resolved temporarily with the help of Mayor Shaikh Anser Aziz and they are also trying to get approval for a 300-bed hospital for the union council.

