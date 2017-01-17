US Centcom commander calls on General Bajwa, CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said with reference to recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and follow up rhetoric from certain factions implicating Pakistan that blame game is detrimental for enduring peace and stability in the region. The COAS said this in a meeting with General Joseph L Votel, Commander United States Central Command (Centcom) who called on him at the General Headquarters, the ISPR said. Matters of mutual professional interest with special focus on security situation in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

The army chief highlighted the importance Pakistan accords to its relations with the US, particularly cooperation in counter-terrorism and regional stability. He said Pakistan supports and looks forward to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.

General Bajwa highlighted that Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour and there are no safe havens inside Pakistan to be used against Afghanistan. He expressed his commitment to work in close coordination with Afghanistan and US-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM) for improved security environment in Pak-Afghan border region. In this regard, he emphasised requirement of Pak-Afghan bilateral border security and intelligence sharing mechanisms.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

General Joseph Votel emphasised the need for continued and meaningful engagement between all stakeholders involved in peace and stability of Afghanistan. He supported the views of General Bajwa on inclusive reconciliation in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary. General Joseph L Votel also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.

A dinner was also hosted by the COAS in honour of commander Centcom later in the evening. General Joseph Votel also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. Matters of mutual interest with emphasis on geo-strategic environment were discussed during the meeting.

