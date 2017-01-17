Zhob is the most overlooked and underprivileged district of Balochistan. Unfortunately, the education of Zhob is in a shabby condition as compared to other districts of Balochistan. The PSLM data depicts the appalling number of low literacy rate. Sixty five percent children of total population are out of school. This district is confronting innumerable problems of education like lack of quality education, poverty, ghost schools and no efficient faculty.

The incumbent government of Balochistan pledged to ameliorate its education but the dismal condition is its failure. The low literacy rate is alarming. The provincial government is requested to provide better education to the people of Zhob.

Muhammad Bilal

Zhob, Balochistan

0



0







The neglected region was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179605-The-neglected-region/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "The neglected region" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179605-The-neglected-region.