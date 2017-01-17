The neglected region

Print Story
X
-
The neglected regionJanuary 17, 2017Print : Newspost
Zhob is the most overlooked and underprivileged district of Balochistan. Unfortunately, the education of Zhob is in a shabby condition as compared to other districts of Balochistan. The PSLM data depicts the appalling number of low literacy rate. Sixty five percent children of total population are out of school. This district is confronting innumerable problems of education like lack of quality education, poverty, ghost schools and no efficient faculty.
The incumbent government of Balochistan pledged to ameliorate its education but the dismal condition is its failure. The low literacy rate is alarming. The provincial government is requested to provide better education to the people of Zhob.
Muhammad Bilal
Zhob, Balochistan