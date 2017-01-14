Islamabad: Razzaq Hamdani, BSCS student at Preston University, Islamabad grabbed first position at inter-university boxing championship organised by Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Lahore, and was awarded gold medal for his sparkling performance.

Razzaq Hamdani of Preston University beat his counterpart Muhammad Asif of LUMS, Lahore out-and-out in the finals, in 55kg light weight category, to win gold medal in the championship.

Earlier, Razzak Hamdani played his first and second round match against Habib Arshad of Shifa College of Medicine, Islamabad and beat him to reach the semi-finals. In the semi-finals Razzaq Hamdani contested with Syed Arshad Hussain of Professional Academy of Commerce (PAC), Lahore performed outstandingly and beat him too successfully.

Fifteen institutions from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and Bahawalpur took part in the championship organized by LUMS.

Dr. Abdul Basit, Chancellor Preston University profoundly lauded the

remarkable achievement of Razzaq Hamdani and congratulated him on

performing outstandingly and winning a gold

medal in the inter-university boxing championship organized by LUMS, Lahore. He wished Razzaq all the best and greater successes in the field of boxing in the years ahead.

