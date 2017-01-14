Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Administrator Brig Shahid Hassan Ali on Friday visited the DHA City Karachi (DCK), Super Highway.

According to a DHA statement, the administrator visited various sectors and inspected the ongoing work. He instructed the relevant officials to expedite the work.

The administrator also visited the Goth Karim Dad, located at the farthest end of Sector 14 in DCK, where he met residents and assured them of the DHA’s all out support for the uplift and betterment of their village.

He said the DHA would repair and refurbish their school building and build two additional class rooms, washrooms and a sports ground for the students besides giving them free text books, stationery and uniforms.

Ali also announced a donation of Rs500,000 for the welfare and well-being of the villagers.

He also visited the DCK Main Entrance Gate Upgradation and Extension project site where work on expansion of gate as was being completed.

He went to the sites of school and minimart in the Sector 3 and instructed the development team to complete the projects as soon possible.

“The infrastructure development work in Sector 3 has been completed whereas grey structures of many social and communal utility buildings will be completed soon,” said the statement.

