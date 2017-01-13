DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed and his daughter sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire on them in Paharpur area here on Thursday, official sources said. They said that Azizullah along with his daughter Noshada Bibi was on his way in the limits of the Paharpur Police Station when six gunmen allegedly fired at them. As a result, he was killed on the spot while Noshada Bibi sustained injuries. Motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity. The condition of the injured girl was stated to be stable. The body after autopsy in the hospital was handed over to the family members for burial

0



0







Man killed, daughter injured in DI Khan attack was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178835-Man-killed-daughter-injured-in-DI-Khan-attack/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Man killed, daughter injured in DI Khan attack" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178835-Man-killed-daughter-injured-in-DI-Khan-attack.