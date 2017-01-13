KARACHI: Mahin Aftab bagged Girls Under-18 title of Bank Al-Falah Ladies National Tennis, beating Esha Jawad in the final at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Thursday.

Mahin outplayed Esha Jawad 6-0, 6-1.

Mahin and Sarah Mahaboob clinched the doubles title after a tough contest against Sara Mansoor and Meheq khokhar. Both the pairs played well, especially in the second set.

In the semi-finals of mixed doubles, Mahin Aftab and Ahmed Ch defeated Sarah Mahboob and Usman Ijaz.

Sarah and Ahmed won the first set and were going well in the second when Mahin and Aftab bounced back and won the set and tie break points to make their way to final. They will face Meheq Khokhar and Malik Abdul Rehman who won their match against Sara Mansoor and Rashid Ali.

