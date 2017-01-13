The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will organise a public gathering in Karachi on January 29, announced its chief, Mustafa Kamal, at a press conference on Thursday.

Sharing details of the planned rally, Kamal said the venue would be Tibet Centre and that the gathering was part of the PSP’s mission ‘to save Pakistan’s people from their rulers’.

“The PSP is a party formed solely for the betterment of our masses. No one ever claimed ownership of Karachi and today its people continue to suffer,” said Kamal.

“We will make leave no stone unturned in our mission to ensure that people of Karachi and Pakistan get their due rights,” said the PSP chief.

However, added Kamal, the PSP’s mission could not be achieved without the support of the public and urged the people of Karachi to come out on January 29 for a better future.

Man injured in gun attack

A young man was injured in a gun attack in the city’s Malir area on Thursday.

Assailants targeted 22-year-old Uzair in Malir’s Model Colony area. The shooters managed to flee and the victim was rushed to the JPMC, where he remains under treatment.

Domestic dispute

A 26-year-old man was injured over a domestic dispute in the Garden area. According to rescue officials, the victim Murtaza was attacked by his brother using a knife. The incident was reported in the Shoe Market area and Murtaza was rushed to the Civil Hopsital Karachi in critical condition.

