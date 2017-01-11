KARACHI: Top seed Sara Mansoor registered another convincing victory to move to semi-finals of Bank Al-Falah Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tournament 2017 at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sara outclassed Shahida Farooq without conceding a single point recording an immaculate 6-0, 6-0 triumph.

Sara will play against Sarah Mahboob in semi-final on Wednesday (today).

Sarah Mahboob showed her dominance over Khunsha Babar beating her in straight sets.

Mahin Aftab and Meheq Khokhar also made it to semi-finals.

Nida Ikram won her quarter-final match of Girls Juniors U18 against Zainab Ali Raja after a good contest.

Yasha Atique defeated Fatima Ali Raja in another match.

The pair of Khunsha Babar and Shimza Tahir won their quarter-final match against Shahida Farooq and Mahvish Chishtie in a one-sided contest.

Subh-e-Nau has added the category of mixed doubles to provide players maximum chances to compete.

