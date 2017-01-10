LAHORE: FIA Lahore arrested thirteen people on the charges of selling/manufacturing spurious drugs in the year 2016. A team of FIA raided pharmaceutical companies, including M/S Madina Veterinary Store, M/S Mian Veterinary and Poultry Medical Store, M/S Ahmad Traders, M/S Caylex Pharma, M/S Bio Solutions Medical Store, M/S Ajwa Pharmacia, M/S Dhami Medicos and others. The team produced the accused persons before the relevant court of law and got sentences and fines for them. Among the accused who got imprisonment and fine included Adeel (one year four months), Hafiz Muhammad Qaiser (four months), Sami Aslam, Nadeem Khawar and Syed Alamdar Hussain (two months), Jameel Anjum (08 years), Muhammad Nasir (08 years), Shahid Lodhi (08 years), Sohail Mehmood (one year), Khalid Mehmood Butt (one year), Abdur Rehman (one ear), Mian Sajjad Hussain (only fine) and Saleem Akhtar (only fine), etc.

