LAHORE: FIA Lahore teams, led by Deputy Director Jameel Ahmed Khan Mayo, have reached Karachi to re-investigate Khanani & Kalia as well as Axact scandals.

According to sources, both the teams have been constituted by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to re-investigate the high-profile cases. In November 2015, Interior Minister Ch Nisar took notice of Altaf Khanani’s arrest in the United States and ordered a re-inquiry into the case.

Members of the FIA Lahore team are Assistant Director Ch Sarwar, Assistant Director (Legal) Zia-ul-Islam and Assistant Director Muhammad Usman (Cyber Crime Circle). The teams would collect all record related to the cases from FIA Karachi. The team would also look into previous investigation into famous Khanani & Kalia case in which the matters related to currency exchangers were involved. It may be relevant to mention here that Javed Khanani and Munaf Kalia were arrested by the FIA in November 2008.

