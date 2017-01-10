-
Most Pakistanis hold good opinion of China, S ArabiaJanuary 10, 2017Print : National
ISLAMABAD: According to a Gilani Research Foundation survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan, 3/4th Pakistanis hold good opinion of China and Saudi Arabia, majority have bad opinion of US, India, Afghanistan and neutral feelings for Iran and Russia.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked: “Please tell what is your overall opinion about the following countries; very, good, good, average, bad or very bad?”
In response to this question, for America 6% said very good, 12% said good, 21% said average, 19% said bad and 38% said very bad, 4% did not know or did not wish to respond.
For China, 49% said very good, 25% said good, 15% said average, 4% said bad and 3% said very bad, 4% did not know or did not wish to respond. For Iran 9% said very good, 29% said good, 27% said average, 15% said bad and 14% said very bad, 6% did not know or did not wish to respond.
For Saudi Arabia, 46% said very good, 29% said good, 12% said average, 7% said bad and 2% said very bad, 4% did not know or did not wish to respond. For Russia, 4% said very good, 16% said good, 30% said average, 23% said bad and 19% said very bad, 8% did not know or did not wish to respond.
For India, 2% said very good, 5% said good, 11% said average, 24% said bad and 55% said very bad, 3% did not know or did not wish to respond.
For Afghanistan 3% said very good, 17% said good, 24% said average, 25% said bad and 26% said very bad, 5% did not know or did not wish to respond.