Higher education interventions

LAHORE: The Punjab government is committed to regularising higher education through composite interventions which would give our universities sustained foundations for elevating their academic standards according to international requirements. The CPEC is a cosmopolitan investment and the Punjab government is funding the learning of foreign languages by students as a new and prosperous future is knocking at our doors. These views were expressed by Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Provincial Higher Education Minister. “The power of public sector universities vice chancellors would be enhanced so as to empower them to give best results.”

