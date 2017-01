KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltafat overpowered Mohammad Dada in straight sets in the second round of men’s singles in 15th Westbury Open Ranking Tennis Championship 2017 here at Creek Club on Monday.

Ibrahim defeated Dada 6-2, 6-3. Parbat Kumar pulled off a 7-6, 6-2 triumph against Ammer Siddiq.

Nameer Shamsi thrashed Zubair Raja 6-0, 6-3. Aqeel Shabbir registered an immaculate 6-0, 6-0 victory against Osama.

