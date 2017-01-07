MANSEHRA: Various parts of Oghi tehsil of the Mansehra district received first snowfall of the winter, blocking main roads to the area.The snowfall, which started early in the morning, continued intermittently the entire day in Dilbori, Shungli Bandi, Tilli Kandao and surrounding areas.

"The first snowfall of winter is likely to raise underground water level," Zahid Khan, a local told reporters. The heavy snowfall caused blockade of main Oghi-Batal road, Oghi-Battagram road and other link roads in the tehsil.

The roads in Kaghan, Siren and Konsh valleys, which were blocked because of the snowfall and landsliding, remained closed on fourth consecutive day.Kaghan valley was worst hit because of the continued snowfall as main Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was still blocked. Locals said that the scenic valley, which was cut off from the rest of the district about four days ago, received over eight feet of snowfall.The rains, which began in upper parts of Hazara on Tuesday, continued intermittently on Friday, increasing cold drastically. The natural gas pressure, which dropped in the city and its adjoining areas after start of rains, is still low while the district administration suspended compressed natural gas supply to vehicles in daytime.

