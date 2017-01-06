KASUR: Police have so far failed to solve two murder cases that took place in 2015 and 2016. A widow, Shamim Begum, was murdered during a dacoity in her house in Mohallah Karimpura in 2015. The widow had just reached home after taking gold ornaments from a bank locker when the dacoits, who were chasing her, also entered and killed her during a robbery. The police obtained fingerprints from the scene to solve the case, but they are still clueless.

The other murder also took place in the same locality in April 2016. The City police had recovered an unidentified body from the bushes near a petrol pump. The police buried the body after an autopsy from the Kharian THQ Hospital and a case was registered against unidentified killers. The police have so far reportedly failed to identify the body and arrest the killers.

