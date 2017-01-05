ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Naeemul Haq and Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday exchanged hot words outside the Supreme Court following the hearing into the Panama case.

The unexpected incident took place when, in the presence of Naeemul Haq, another spokesperson of the party Fawad Chaudhry spoke to the media after the Panama case hearing by the five-member bench. Senior party member and MNA Dr Arif Alvi had also briefly spoken to the media after Fawad.

Haq expressed his displeasure and said that at least Fawad should have waited for him or taken him into confidence prior to interacting with media persons. Already, a few weeks ago, in a bizarre encounter, Haq and PAT’s Khurram Nawaz Gandapur had an exchange of hot words.

PTI’s Central Information Secretary Naeemul Haq issued a list of the party’s 16 spokespersons, other than the central leaders and party ministers. The last, carrying the signature of Haq, puts Fawad’s name on No10 among the 16 party spokespersons.

0



0







Naeemul Haq, Fawad Ch exchange hot words was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176943-Naeemul-Haq-Fawad-Ch-exchange-hot-words/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Naeemul Haq, Fawad Ch exchange hot words" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176943-Naeemul-Haq-Fawad-Ch-exchange-hot-words.