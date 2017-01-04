Bureau reportPESHAWAR: The hackers on Tuesday hacked the Web-portal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Commission (RITC) posted some disparaging pictures on the website.

The hackers who did not identified themselves immediately after hijacking the website of the RTI Commission. However, the provincial authorities promptly responded and blocked the RTIC website which remained inaccessible till the filing of this story. Only two days ago a group of Pakistani hackers who identified themselves as “Alone Injector”, allegedly hacked India’s anti-terrorism website, nsg.gov.in, which is currently unavailable and showing the message “This site can’t be reached”.

