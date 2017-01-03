Winter survival foods: Expert offers choices to defeat illness and weight gain

Terms weight gain, weak immunity and poor mental health as ‘three perils of winter’

The underlying message behind ‘Winter is Coming,’ the motto of House Stark in the popular ‘Game of Thrones’ book series, is one of warning and constant vigilance. If you care about what is most important to you, your health, and the health of your family, you need to exercise similar vigilance during winter months, specifically with reference to your eating choices. What you eat can either kill you or keep you healthy.

Even though the last sentence above has a rather sinister tone, that is how consultant nutritionist at Shifa International Hospitals Dr. Rezzan Khan chose to highlight the significance of eating right during winters. “Weight gain, dwindling immunity, poor mental health problems are the three dangers of winter. Your shield against these perils lies in your choice of foods,” she expressed during an interaction with ‘The News’ here.

It was heartening to learn from Dr. Rezzan that similar, not divergent strategies work to both boost a person’s immunity as well as protect from weight gain. “Firstly, avoid refined sugar and fried foods as they stress the immune system. Increase intake of fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C and beta-carotene,” she suggested. Good choices include citrus fruit such as lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruit, as well as cabbage, cauliflower, carrot, pumpkin, sweet potato, and spinach. “Choose fruits and vegetables that are in season to maximize the nutrients that you can derive from them,” she added.

Spices are packed with antioxidants, which help improve the function of the immune system. “Consume a teaspoon of spices every day to help ward off the flu. Fermented dairy products such as kefir and yogurt, and sauerkraut, provide live cultures in food, which helps improve immunity. Honey, nuts seeds, and fresh or frozen tuna are healthy sources of lean protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids,” the nutritionist shared.

According to Dr. Rezzan, increasing fluid consumption maintains a moist respiratory tract that can repel viral infection. Even though the temperature outside is chilly, you still need to drink 6-8 glasses of fluid each day. This includes tea, coffee and water. “Dry, cracked and dehydrated nasal passage or throat is the perfect incubation point for germs,” she revealed. The nutritionist recommended increase in consumption of green tea as the polyphenols, especially catechins, may stimulate the production and activity of specific cells associated with combating viruses. Hot soup also raises the temperature in the nose and throat, creating an unwelcoming environment for viruses that thrive in cool and dry places.

Overeating tends to a problem in winter months. What does one do about it, Dr. Rezzan was asked. “Overeating can affect the immune system. Keep track of how much you eat and drink. Broth-based soups on a cold day are a perfect meal with lots of vegetables, some beans or lentils, and maybe some meat. Eating slower aided by a hot soup may help to slow down the meal and enable you to consume fewer calories. Fill up the plate on lower calorie fruits, vegetables, low-fat dips, reduced-fat chips, popcorns and snacks, and swap baked sweet potatoes as an alternative to French fries,” she replied.

Danger to mental health is another winter peril. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which is a type of depression, usually appears during winter when the temperature drops and the daylight hours reduce. People become less active and feel hungrier in the cold. It is also common to experience changes in mood, energy, focus, appetite and sleep, as well as tension and inability to tolerate stress. “Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your immune system, doubling your odds of catching a cold. Some foods will help you stay healthy and happy in winter,” Dr. Rezzan said.

Lack of sunlight, Dr. Rezzan maintained, is one of the reasons that makes healthy eating so difficult in winter. “Since it gets darker earlier, we get less exposure to the sun, which can lead to a drop in serotonin and dopamine hormones. This drop can cause depression and food cravings. I usually tell my clients or patients to spend a little time outdoors. Although sunshine is the best natural source of vitamin D, as it is available in scarcer supply in winter, food becomes the most important source of vitamin D instead. Oily fish like salmon, mackerel and sardines are good sources of Vitamin D and there are also Vitamin D fortified milks and yoghurt available,” she pointed out.

Dr. Rezzan said one could boost serotonin with healthy carbohydrates such as whole grains, sweet potatoes, yams, pumpkins, and squash. “The tryptophan in Salmon and other animal proteins is a precursor to serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation. Salmon is also packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which help manage depression and support the immune system,” she concluded. Following these tips can make winter less.

