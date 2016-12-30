FIA starts probe into social media drive targeting president, PM, CJ-designate

ISLAMABAD: The Cyber Crimes Wing of FIA has obtained formal permission from court for action against the social media campaign in which top personalities are being defamed.

The move came as it started investigation into the social media drive targeting President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Justice-designate Saqib Nisar. Criminal proceedings would be launched after the completion of inquiry. Earlier, Interior Chaudhry Nisar, in the light of the letter written by attorney general, had directed the FIA to trace out the people involved in the defamation campaign and to take stern action against them.

According to sources in FIA, information is being collected both within the country and abroad about those who tried to defame the CJP-designate by posting fake pictures on social media. The sources say the inquiry would take weeks as there are Christmas holidays in most of the countries; however, the culprits would not be able to escape justice.

