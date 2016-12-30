Rawalpindi

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation’s Tourist Information Centres (TIC) will be restructured on a modern and dynamic outlook with extensive face uplift. This was stated by Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) while chairing a meeting with senior management of PTDC.

He directed that all the officers and in-charge posted in PTDC’s 13 tourist information centres located all over Pakistan must aggressively market PTDC’s facilities as well as concentrate on promotion of all four-seasons tourism destinations. He directed to submit a performance report of all units within a week time. We have also planned to rename TICs as Tourism Promotion Centres.

He further directed that multinational companies, private schools chains and groups of colleges may be approached for promotion of domestic tourism by providing special discounts to students and group tourists in PTDC facilities and transport. This purpose can be achieved by holding tourism awareness seminars at schools, colleges and universities. He further added that these Centres will be refurnished with modern facilities and equipment with attractive outlook with a view to portray tourism face of Pakistan. We have approached Civil Aviation Authority to secure space for setting tourist information counters at all international airports in Pakistan. It is our common duty to project soft image of our country throughout the world.

