Islamabad

Former interior minister and Senior Leader of PPP Senator Rehman Malik Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-Pakistan obsession, saying not only for the region while Modi as prime minister is dangerous for his own country also.

“Indian aggressions at Line of Control (LoC), continuous interference in Pakistan and now threatening us of violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) are setting dangerous and condemnable examples in the region,” he said while talking to newsmen Wednesday.

Senator Rehman Malik, who is Chairman of Senate’s Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control, said that Indian Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was right in his claim that Indian Prime Minister Modi has pushed the country 20 years back due to his hazardous economic and other political moves and policies. But, I am astonished that how the Indian opposition is tolerating Modi as a prime minister despite of his unstable mentality and risky policies,” he added.

He said though the Indian opposition now had demanded Modi resignation due to his failed motives behind demonetisation which had put the survival of the poor people of India under threat.

He said the Indian opposition must stop Modi’s anti-Pakistan mania as all the countries in the region particularly India and Pakistan need to take revolutionary initiatives towards the poverty eradication.

Rehman Malik said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and the Bhutto family would always be remembered for their services, bravery and sacrifices. “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for a peaceful, progressive and democratic Pakistan,” he said.

Answering a question, Rehman Malik said that Asif Ali Zardari as president had strengthened the Parliament and democracy by transferring all powers and will enhance its efficiency and strength further by his own entry into Parliament. He said it was good news for the party and all democratic parties of the country.

