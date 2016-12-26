HARIPUR: Residents of Mohallah Railway Station have complained they are made to drink contaminated water after a water pipeline project was left incomplete and the existing pipelines were damaged during digging of soil.During a visit to the area, the residents said that three weeks ago, a government contractor had dug out the street, saying he was going to replace the old water supply lines. However, he left the work incomplete without laying new pipes. "Several elderly residents and children were injured after they fell in the ditches that have been dug for the pipelines," said Nawaz, an area resident.

He said that he approached some local government councillors who said fund for the pipeline had been approved from the district council fund during last year and the project was to be completed within two weeks but the contractor left the work halfway.

Safeer, another resident, said that following excavation of street, the sewage has been seeping into the existing rusty water supply lines and the residents have no option but to drink unhygienic water.

"I will sue the officials of Public Health Engineering Department, village council and district council administration if a single case of hepatitis or stomach problem was reported from the area," said another resident, Niamat Khan. He said the village council administration and officials of Public Health Engineering Department have yet to take action.

0



0







Residents complain of contaminated water in Haripur was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174519-Residents-complain-of-contaminated-water-in-Haripur/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Residents complain of contaminated water in Haripur" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174519-Residents-complain-of-contaminated-water-in-Haripur.