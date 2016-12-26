SAHIWAL: At least three persons died and another one injured in a road accident caused by poor visibility and dense fog on late Sunday evening.

Rescue sources said that the dense fog lowered the visibility to zero which resulted in collision between two vehicles near Muhammadpura Adda.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico legal formalities. The bodies were handed over to heirs after postmortem.

