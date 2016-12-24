Zardari returns to a grand homecoming

Massive crowd of PPP activists and supporters gather at airport

to welcome party co-chairman on his arrival in country after 18 months

Sitting in a mini-bus in Memon Goth neighbourhood, Salman Ali, a veteran Pakistan People’s Party activist in Malir district, was leaving for the homecoming rally organised for former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on his return to the country after spending 18 months in Dubai.

He is enthusiastic about Zardari’s return. “I respect Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, our party’s young chairperson. But in Pakistan’s complicated politics, we need the skilled Zardari sahib, who has abilities to revive the party in the country before the 2018 general elections,” he said.

Zardari landed at the Karachi airport along with his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He had left the country in June last year following a hard-hitting speech wherein he had criticised the military establishment for overstepping its domain.

Since then, he has been living in Dubai and London.

Addressing his supporters outside the airport, the PPP co-chairman said the crowd reminded him of the day he was sent to Lahore by Bibi (Benazir Bhutto). “I feel Bibi is with us today, Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto is with us.”

Zardari said Pakistanis were depressed and there was a sense of hopelessness in the country.

Most of the party workers gathered to hear Zardari’s speech were disappointed.

“Neither did Zardari sahib talk about the PPP’s four-point charter of demands nor announce any future strategy,” said a Lyari-based PPP activist.

“He might announce it at the rally to observe the death anniversary of Bibi Shaheed [Benazir Bhutto] on December 27,” he added.

Because of security concerns, most party activists did not bring their families to the rally.

Mushtaq Panhwar, a resident of Shah Latif Town, was among them. He had taken his family, including his wife and three children, to attend the October 18, 2007 rally when Benazir Bhutto had returned to the country. Over 150 people were killed and hundreds others injured in twin blasts at that rally.

“This time I attended alone and didn’t bring my family,” Panhwar told The News.

“It’s very risky for families to attend the rally.”

Riaz Sohail, a Karachi-based journalist who covered the rally, said that the PPP Karachi chapter had organised a successful show of strength.

“A significant number of party supporters from the various areas of the city including Lyari, Keamari and Malir were present at the old terminal of the Jinnah International Airport to welcome him,” he told The News. “Party activists from neighbouring districts, including Thatta and Jamshoro, too were seen there,” he added.

The activists present at the airport also grew worried when they heard news reports of Rangers’ raids on multiple offices of Anwar Majeed, a close aide of Zardari, hours before his arrival.

The Rangers said in a press release that five people were detained in the raids and and weapons were seized.

“It shows that military establishment is not allowing the PPP to freely do politics,” said another activist.

Dr Tausif Ahmed Khan, a Karachi-based political analyst, said the Zardari’s return had started a new era for the PPP politics.

“Zardari should now make his moves wisely especially in the context of the Rangers’ raids on Friday,” Khan told The News.

He said Zardari should not leave the country and carry out the political activities remaining in Pakistan. “If he does this, his political position will be become stronger,” he added.

The PPP’s organising committee thanked and congratulated party activists and residents of Karachi over the successful homecoming rally for Zardari.

In a press release, Nishar Ahmed Khuro, the PPP Sindh president, and other office-bearers said Friday’s rally was in continuation of October 16’s Salam Shuhda Rally and it has become successful because of the participation of women, youth, lawyers, students, labourers and people from all other segments of society.

“The participation of a large number of activists has proved that the PPP will emerge as the largest political party in the city in the 2018 general elections,” he added.

0



0







Zardari returns to a grand homecoming was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174024-Zardari-returns-to-a-grand-homecoming/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Zardari returns to a grand homecoming" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174024-Zardari-returns-to-a-grand-homecoming.