Islamabad: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday chaired a joint meeting of officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the National Highway Authority (NHA) which approved widening of Murree Road from Convention Centre to Satra Meel area of Bara Kahu.

The project is aimed at easing flow of traffic on Murree Road particularly at areas of the Lake View Park Chowk and Bara Kahu.

During the meeting it was decided that one more lane would be added on both sides of the Murree Road making it six lanes road. The meeting besides others was also attended by the CDA Chairman Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry directed the concerned officials to prepare PC-1 of the project so that the required funds for the project are made available at the shortest possible time.

The meeting was informed that an overhead bridge near Bara Kahu would also be expanded. The project would facilitate tourists and residents of Bara Kahu and those living in adjoining areas of Murree Road.

