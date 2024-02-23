Badar’s century guides Pakistan to win over India

This image shows Pakistan's team for blind, blind posing for a group photo during the first of a three-match series against India on February 22, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Blind Cricket Council

ISLAMABAD: Badar Munir’s entertaining century guided Pakistan team for blind to a five-wicket win against India in the first of three-match bilateral series.

The triangular series turned into a bilateral series following Sri Lanka team’s failure to reach Dubai in time. Pakistan chased down 213 target set by India for the loss of five wickets.

Badar smashed 18 fours and four sixes during his 129-not-out knock to take his team to victory. Badar also picked up 2-36 while leading the attack for Pakistan. Durga Rao (61) played well for India. Venkatesh scored 49 runs off 37 balls. Besides Badar, Kamran Akhter also claimed 2-16.

“We are excited on a wonderful victory against India. Badar Munir’s performance was the highlight of the day,” Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), said.

Talking to the media, Badar said that he was happy to contribute. “I will try to do my best in the rest of the series,” he added. The Greenshirts will face India on Friday (today) in the second T20 match.