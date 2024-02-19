Dutch club team arrives in Lahore to play three matches

ISLAMABAD: Holland’s top hockey club Bully Men 1 became the first recognised international team to visit Pakistan in the last 21 years as the club team touched down in Lahore on Sunday morning.

Dutch Hockey Club team posing for a picture on February 18, 2024. — APP

The visiting squad attended net practice session at the National Hockey Stadium. The club team will be playing two matches (February 19&21) in Lahore before traveling to Islamabad for the third and final match on February 23.

Talking to the media upon arrival, Team Manager Ton Langenhuijsen said that for a long time, Dutch clubs have been planning to visit Pakistan. “Finally we are here and I hope that the doors of international hockey will reopen for Pakistan starting with this tour. The tour by the Dutch team would set the example for others to follow,” he said.

He added that it was just a start. “I am hopeful that other teams including some national teams of other countries will soon be seen playing in Pakistan.” Langenhuijsen contemplated that Pakistan has a history of producing hockey champions. “So many Pakistani players have played even in the Dutch League. We have been training and guiding players there allowing them to represent the country in the longer term and even provide those sports scholarships.”

He termed Pakistan a safe country to play hockey and other sports. “It is lovely to be here. Playing facilities here are good and so is the weather. There is no issue when it comes to security of the visiting teams. The people living in Pakistan love sports, especially hockey.”

Langenhuijsen also invited Pakistan teams to travel to Holland in near future where he would personally look after them. “We always welcome Pakistani players and the teams in Holland.” Chef de Mission of the team Syed Tahir Iqrar Shah who traveled with the team to Pakistan, said that the team’s visit to Pakistan would send a very positive message abroad. “Team’s visit to Pakistan will set the doors open for international hockey in a country which missed the top level action for years now.”

Khawaja Junaid, the man behind the entire tour, welcomed the Dutch players. “It was my dream to see the return of international hockey in the country. The tour is just a beginning. We have dedicated Monday’s match to martyrs of Punjab Police who sacrificed their lives for the country.”