Pak boxers await visas ahead of Olympic Qualifiers in Italy

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is desperately waiting for visas for its boxing squad which is set to feature in the World Qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics which will be held in Busto Arsizio, Italy, from February 29 to March 12.

This image shows the logo of the Pakistan Boxing Federation. — Facebook/Pakistan Boxing Federation

“Yes we are waiting for visas. We have applied for it around one and a half week ago,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told The News on Saturday.

“We emailed the event’s LOC and now we have received their email which says that embassy will contact us soon,” Nasir informed.

He said if visas are issued then they plan to send the squad to Italy on February 27 as the arrival date is February 29.

Nasir said if London-based female boxer Laura is available then Pakistan will field five boxers in the qualifiers.

“We are giving opportunity to four boxers including Zohaib Rasheed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Fatima Zehra and heavyweight boxer Azhar. I also plan to contact London-based Laura and if she is ready then she will also be part of the Pakistan’s squad,” Nasir said.

He said that Azhar, who is the brother of Olympian Ahmed Ali, will be going for the first time to any international event. Azhar is a heavyweight boxer and also has to his credit a handful of national titles.

Nasir said former Olympian Arshad Hussain will be accompanying the side as coach, adding Tariq Siddiqui is also expected to go with the squad as a coach.

“Tariq may also go. We will see what is the visa situation,” he said.

Nasir was happy with the training of the boxers, adding they could not provide foreign training to the lot because of financial issues.

“You know our financial conditions,” Nasir said.

Nasir has a lot of hopes from the country’s major boxer and Asian bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed.

“Yes, Zohaib can click. He has worked extremely hard and is very much determined,” he said.

In boxing Pakistan also may avail universality place and Nasir said they could apply for it only after the world qualifying event in Italy.

National pugilists could not click in the last year’s Hangzhou Asian Games which was also a qualifying round for the Paris Olympics. After Italy event the national fighters will also have another chance when they will feature in another World Qualification event which will be hosted by Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.

Pakistan last featured in Olympics in boxing in 2004 Athens Games.

National fighters have been undergoing hectic training here at the Railways Sports Complex for the last couple of months under coaches Arshad Hussain, Tariq Siddiqui and former world bronze medallist Nouman Karim. On Saturday too the fighters underwent tough sparring.