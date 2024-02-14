HBL PSL 9 trophy unveiled

The PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (L) holds the PSL 9 trophy during the unveiling ceremony at the polo ground on February 13, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Super League

LAHORE: The HBL PSL 9 trophy was on Tuesday unveiled here at the Polo Ground of the Race Course Park.

The ceremony was attended by the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, franchise owners, HBL representatives and star cricketers. “It is a pleasure to announce that HBL PSL is entering its ninth season, and I am proud to say that HBL PSL continues to be a success story for Pakistan cricket,” Naqvi said. “Today, as we unveil this Orion trophy, we look forward to a month-long celebration of the beautiful game of cricket and the excitement and drama that accompanies it.

“HBL PSL connects to the hearts of people of Pakistan, who cherish every thrilling moment of the game. Be it towering sixes, high-intensity bowling, and top-notch catches, HBL PSL offers an emotional rollercoaster.

“I would like to thank the title sponsor of the league HBL, they truly have uplifted the game of cricket in our country through their support and have become synonymous with the name of the league. All the successes over the past eight years are a testament to HBL’s commitment to the Pakistan Super League.

“I also want to thank the representatives of all six teams for being present here today and I wish all teams the best of luck for the season. May the best team lift this prestigious trophy.” Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United, said: “We are excited about the ninth edition of the HBL PSL. Islamabad United has been one of the most successful teams in the tournament and we want to extend that with a grand triumph this season.

“We had one of the best drafts in our history and some of the most exciting players will be lining up for Islamabad United this season. I can’t wait to watch the team play at the home ground in Rawalpindi and win the hearts of the fans,” Naqvi said.