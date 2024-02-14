POA asks federations to submit fresh details for SA Games

The Pakistan Olympic Association logo can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Pakistan Olympic Association

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has directed all the federations drawn to compete in the 14th South Asian Games to submit a renewed list in detail on their requirements including the expected strength of squad for the mega event.

Talking to ‘The News’, a POA official has said that all the participating federations have been given February 16 deadline to submit details. “Things have changed drastically following the first list submitted by these federations almost two years back. We have directed all the federations to submit a renewed list so that these could be forwarded to the Organizing Committee,” one of the POA officials, when contacted, said.

The details required by the POA includes proposed venue, renovation/upgradation plan, procurement of equipment (including list) with estimated cost; actual competition days (Do not included 2 days before and 1 day after), name and no. of men and women events, strength of athletes for each disciplines (maximum & minimum), strength of team officials/coaches (maximum & minimum) 8, strength of technical officials (maximum & minimum), requirement of technical handbooks, duration of local training camps, international training (if required) with proposal and estimated budget, hiring of foreign coach (if required), accommodation proposals, any other matter/point related to South Asian Games.

The federations drawn to field contingents in the 14th edition of the South Asian Games have been reminded that a fresh list should be prepared closely analyzing the requirements submitted two years back.

“The Ministry of Planning has already approached the Foreign Office to ascertain the importance of the South Asian Games from Pakistan’s perspective. Hopefully, the answer from the FO would be with the concerned authorities within the next few days. It is like starting afresh. All the details for the game would be inked again as there could be some fresh requirements and developments,” the official added.

In 2019, the then prime minister had given a go-ahead to organise the 14th edition of the Games in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Recently a meeting of the Steering Committee was held in Islamabad for discussion pertaining to the holding of 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan. This meeting was attended by the president and secretary general POA as special invitees.

The organizational matter was also discussed in depth with all stakeholders. The POA had finalised March 2024 to host the event a year back but now in all probabilities the Games would be postponed for another year if at all Foreign Office decides in favour of hosting the 14th edition.

“One thing is certain, Pakistan will not be in a position to host the event within next few months meaning the Games could be postponed for another year. However, the decision will be taken in consultation with the South Asian member countries.”

The POA has already submitted an estimate of Rs9 billion to host the event. The hefty amount includes Rs3 billion for development of infrastructure while another Rs6 billion for actual hosting of the Games including purchase of gear and board, lodging of almost 5,000 athletes and officials turning up from the South Asian countries for the Games.

The POA is already under considerable pressure from all South Asian member countries to either hold the Games at the earliest or surrender the hosting rights in favour of Sri Lanka where the next edition is scheduled.