Naqvi vows to make PSL a ‘major brand’

Chief Minister of Punjab and Chairman PCB Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi talking with media persons during the inauguration ceremony of PSL-9 in Provincial Capital on February 13, 2024. — Online

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) newly-elected chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday vowed that every effort would be made to make the Pakistan Super League (PSL) a “major brand”.

“This time I could not get time as I have just joined. They have to make changes in the PCB and it will take time. I had just a one-week window and we have made some small decisions and inshaAllah we will try to make the PSL a major brand,” Naqvi told reporters after he formally unveiled the HBL PSL 9 trophy here at the Polo Ground.

He said that this time he did not get time, adding a lot of work is to be done. “You saw PSL 9 trophy and I am hopeful that it would be a splendid tournament. The PCB’s entire team is busy in preparation. The teams have started arriving in Lahore and inshaAllah the event will begin from February 17,” Naqvi said.

He said that all arrangements have been made for holding the PSL in a befitting way. “From our side almost all arrangements have been made. Although I have not taken complete charge of the PCB whatever update I can take I am doing that. And hopefully the people will see this major event,” said Naqvi, also Punjab caretaker chief minister.

He said that the PCB has already invited the ICC member nations for witnessing the PSL. “We have invited all,” Naqvi said. He said that he is not in a rush and is taking time. “I have taken some briefings and some are being taken and unless a complete picture is seen decisions will not be taken and for that I will need some time and I don’t want to do anything in a rush,” said Naqvi, also a media tycoon.

Asked whether he plans to build a major stadium in Lahore, Naqvi said that work has been started on so many things. Asked that chief selector Wahab Riaz was also with him in the Punjab government and if his performance remains unsatisfactory, still he will be with him, Naqvi said: “In a few days you will see. Let me understand the things. I understand the problems in the past. What has happened and where we lack and what we have to decide and after that every result will come before you. Nothing will be concealed from you.”

Asked about India’s monopoly in the ICC, Naqvi said that he has taken some briefings and is going to take more. He said that there is a load on him from both sides. “I need some time and don’t want to take any decision in haste,” Naqvi said.