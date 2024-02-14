New hockey turf to be laid at NED University next month

KARACHI: Despite the fact that Pakistan hockey team has been facing defeats after defeats, some lovers of the national game are doing their best to improve the facilities as another synthetic turf is going to be laid at NED University next month.
While talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday, sources connected to the development said that a new astro turf has been imported from England, and its laying work will start in March. The colour of the turf is blue and it is a high standard synthetic turf which is used by all the top European teams where field hockey is played.
The project at NED University is part of the establishment of state-of-the-art sports infrastructure at the varsity, which is moving at a fast pace and is near completion, sources said.
It has to be mentioned that a floodlights cricket stadium, a tartan track for athletics, a high performance centre for players of all disciplines, a synthetic football turf, tennis courts, all indoor games gymnasium, squash courts have already been established at the NED university.
It is worth mentioning that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has also started HEC Intervarsity competitions of different disciplines at the NED sports complex.
Sources said that the base of the austro turf has been completed and the laying work will start next month and hoped that by the end of the March, the newly synthetic will be completely laid.
Sources also confirmed that in the second phase floodlights will be installed and seating arrangements for spectators will be carried out at the hockey ground. They further said that after installation of floodlights national and international matches will easily be organised at NED.
