Dahani proves too good for Wapda

RAWALPINDI: Speedster Shahnawaz Dahani (7-42) ripped apart Wapda to give Sui Northern Gas (SNGPL) a commanding position at the close of the second day’s play at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Shahnawaz Dahani bowling pose at the State Bank Stadium on December 28, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

Wapda were bowled out for 140 in their first innings in response to SNGPL’s first innings total of 479.

At stumps, SNGPL were 121 for five in 36 overs, getting an overall lead of 460 runs.

Resuming their first innings with a deficit of 474 runs, WAPDA batters had no clue to face a fiery spell from right-arm fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani. Dahani, who has represented Pakistan in 13 white-ball matches, claimed seven wickets for 42 runs in 12.4 overs. The 25-year-old fast bowler was supported by another pace bowler Mir Hamza, who bagged two wickets for 30 runs.

For WAPDA, captain Iftikhar Ahmed was the only notable run-getter, as the right-handed batter top-scored for his side with a 59-ball 52, smashing four fours. Test batter Umar Akmal was another contributor with the bat, scoring run-a-ball 28, laced with six boundaries.