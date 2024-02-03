University of Punjab beat LUMS Jamshoro

KARACHI: University of Punjab defeated LUMS Jamshoro by 2-0 on the opening day of 46th All Pakistan HEC Intervarsity Badminton (Women) Championship 2023-2024 at DOW University Health Sciences.

This representational image shows a moment when the shuttle is in the air crossing the net. — Unsplash/File

In other matches, University of Karachi beat Zia Ud Din University by 2-0, and IBA Karachi beat GC University Lahore by 2-1.

Iqra University is conducting the championship under the auspices of Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC).

The Chief Guest of the opening ceremony, Professor Dr. Farhan Essa – CEO of Dr. Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Center appreciated the efforts of the organisers to encourage the mission of women empowerment.