Nadeem wants a separate board to run HBL PSL

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar speaks during a presser alongside Pakistan's cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed on January 13, 2024. — Facebook/Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar says that PSL is a major brand and there should be a separate board which could run it perfectly.

“I still believe the PSL should have its own set-up, its own chairman, who could run it. And if it is not separate so at least its working style should be completely different,” Nadeem told Geo News in Karachi on Thursday.

“If our rights are sold how they are sold; secondly we go to sleep for a year. Eleven months are barren; there are no activities. It’s a big science which has developed everywhere and especially in the IPL. We wanted to replicate that if not at that scale but at a small scale,” Nadeem said.

“There are several things which can be corrected. I pray whoever comes as new PCB chairman should bring in a policy that could work for 25 years. I pray for the betterment of Pakistan’s cricket and the people who are in the Board should be for long term which could help Pakistan cricket,” he said.

“The big issue in Pakistan is that there is no continuation of policies. The PSL is our tremendous brand and we are fighting about how to take forward such a big brand,” Nadeem said.

“It should be a written document which could tell how it would go forward. So far we are fighting on perpetuity. We have invested a lot and still we are in wilderness,” he said.

“Look when one month before the PSL our rights are set to be sold there is an activaty and there is no activity for the rest of the year. In Quetta we can play in summer and there should be a T20 in Quetta. All six franchises are ready to play there,” Nadeem said.

“It will help you get a window and the excitement. We will also give our sponsors double incentives. It should not be diluted but it’s important as you can also engage sponsors for longer times. If we have a separate system it will look into the things fairly,” he said.

He said that big cities like Lahore and Karachi could be co-opted members of the PCB Board of Governors if it is not their turn as far as rotation policy is concerned.

“As far as PCB Board of Governors is concerned so yes it becomes a bit unfair when there is no representation of big cities like Karachi and Lahore and according to the overall rotation policy Karachi and Lahore are waiting for their turns.

But you know very vital decisions are taken at the platform like who will become as PCB chairman and what will be the rules of the game so big cities should have their input in them,” Nadeem said.