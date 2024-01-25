Bopanna becomes oldest world No.1, aged 43

MELBOURNE: India’s Rohan Bopanna will become the oldest number one in men’s doubles history after reaching the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday at the age of 43.

Rohan Bopanna (left) is set to top the doubles rankings at the age of 43. — AFP/File

Bopanna, who attributes his longevity to yoga, turned professional more than two decades ago and his previous highest ranking was third, which he reached in 2013.

Wednesday’s win for Bopanna and Australian partner Matthew Ebden against Argentine pair Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni guarantees Bopanna will be top of the new rankings when they are published on Monday. “If a 40-plus-year-old can do this, that is an inspiration,” said Bopanna.