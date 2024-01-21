Shajar eyes Paris Olympic Qualifiers

Pakistan's premier sprinter Shajar Abbas can be seen in this image. —AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier sprinter Shajar Abbas wants to train in the US to prepare for the Paris Olympics Qualifiers.

“My main target is to qualify for the Paris Olympics and it would be of great help if I am sent to the US. You know sprinters of US and Jamaica are among the best,” Shajar told ‘The News’ in an interview.

Shajar was spotted by this correspondent while undergoing hectic training here at the Punjab Stadium to prepare for a number of events ahead, also including the Olympics qualification events. However he made it clear that his key target is to win an Olympics berth which he sees within the grasp if he undergoes quality training.

“In 100m there is a difference of 20 micro-seconds and in 200m there is a difference of 40 to 50 micro-seconds. You need a lot of hard work to bring down the micros but I am working harder to make it to the Olympics,” he said.

Shajar targets both but the World Indoor Championship would be his top target.

“In indoor events I will feature in the 60m and I am hopeful that I will deliver and win a medal for the country,” said Shajar, who is also a student of BS Sports Sciences at the University of Central Punjab Lahore.

“After the continental event the World Indoor will be my main target. I can win medal inshaAllah. I have the experience of featuring in the 60m event and had finished seventh,” said Shajar, who had created stir with his top exploits at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

He said that he is preparing well.

“Preparation is good. My camp is not sponsored. I am spending from my own pocket. I depend on salary which I get from WAPDA and when I need extra money at the end of the month so I get from my family. You know inflation is there. If you get good diet it will cost you Rs150,000 a month so it’s not easy task,” he said.

This correspondent has learnt that the athletics governing body (AFP) plans to send six athletes to the Asian Indoor Championship while Shajar will be the sole athlete who will represent Pakistan in the World Indoor Championship.

Shajar did not impress much in the last year’s Hangzhou Asian Games and he said that he had disc issue.