Pakistan captain Saad targets glory in U19 WC

LAHORE: Saad Baig, the captain of the Pakistan U19 cricket team, is setting his sights on leading his squad to victory in the upcoming U19 World Cup in South Africa.

Saad Baig, the captain of the Pakistan U19 cricket team (L) sits with the Afghanistan team captain. — PCB

Hailing from Karachi, Saad has demonstrated his leadership skills in 17 One-Day matches, guiding the team to victory in 10 of them. Known for his adept wicketkeeping and left-handed batting, Saad is recognized for maintaining a composed and calm demeanor on the field.

Saad Baig’s cricket journey commenced at the Customs Cricket Academy in Karachi, where he showcased his talent during a tour to India. His parents’ unwavering support fueled his passion for the sport. Notable achievements include an impressive performance in the PCB’s Under-13 Regional Tournament 2018-19, where he scored 128 runs and secured four dismissals behind the stumps. In the National U16 One-Day Tournament 2019-20, Saad emerged as the leading run-scorer with 206 runs in four games.

In an interview, Saad reflected on his cricket journey, attributing his success to his father, who introduced him to the sport. Saad’s breakthrough came during the U15 tour to India, instilling confidence in his ability to excel across age groups. He emphasized the crucial role of quality cricket exposure at the club level and the guidance of experienced coaches in shaping a promising career. Saad acknowledged the significant influence of his coach, Sir Lenny, from St Paul’s High School, where training sessions continued even during summer breaks. “I’m glad the PCB has trusted me with the leadership role of a very talented bunch of players,” he said.